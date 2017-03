need some help I have a ar that i am going to be working on adding a two stage trigger and some other little extras and right now i have a nikon 3 x 9 and want to do a good upgrade to optic i have a budget of 500-600 , really all i do is some plinking and some rodent shooting out say 250 yards, would like to do maybe do some coyote hunting, any suggestion would be helpful as there are so many scope out there.