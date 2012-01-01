Need scope advice ASAP, please!!!!!!!!!

While waiting for replies to my request for help, I did a Google search on reviews of Leupold CDS scopes and came across a review that raised legitimate doubts about the CDS true viability VS a MIL-Quad reticle: What do you guys think?
January 01, 2012, 07:44:14 PM
I guess we will have to agree to disagree. There is a reason why almost all of the long range shooters run MOA turrets though.
What do you do if the weather or elevation is different from what was made for the turret? I ran some quick numbers through my ballistics program and came up with this @ 800 yds. I assumed a 168 gr bullet @ 3000 fps with a G7 B.C. of .316. A bullet with less of a B.C. will even be a bigger spread:
AT 80* and 24.0 inHg (6000 ft.)
800 yds = Drop of -130.07" or 15.53 MOA
825 yds = Drop of -140.50" or 16.27 MOA
AT 30* and 29.92 inHg (sea level)
800 yds = Drop of -145.08" or 17.32 MOA
825 yds = Drop of -157.27" or 18.21 MOA
How do you go back and forth between yardage and Moa and then back to yardage to make any changes. Lets say you were only going to hunt at one elevation and just the weather would change the 50 degrees. There will be a miscalculation on your turret of 6". I understand you would probably have your turret made for a temp in the middle, but these temps are very realistic if you are going to use this rifle from August bear season to general deer in our state (most likely be hotter and colder).
Lets say we compound this error with a gun that can only shoot 1 MOA. That means there is 8" of error in the gun/shooter and 6" of error in the turret for a 14" impact from the aim point.
Another issue is the cosine value for shooting up or down but with todays range finders with true horizontal distance this is easily avoided.
All I am saying is that in my example there is over a 30" difference (and this is a premier bullet for long range hunting) between 25 yards with the hunting conditions I have stated.
All I am saying is that before people pick up a gun/scope combo with a CDS they need to know about all the variables before clicking around with their scope and shooting, especially before an animal is introduced.
I hunt or plan to hunt all over the place from Sea Level in the Willapa Hills to above 12,000 ft. in Colorado. I will never need another turret. Also to open a bigger can of worms how do you account for the 40" of drift with a full value viability VS a MIL-Quad adjustment system at the website "