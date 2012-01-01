Need scope advice ASAP, please!!!!!!!!! View First Unread Display Modes 1 03-01-2017, 02:36 AM DartonJager Bronze Member Join Date: Apr 2016 Posts: 33 Need scope advice ASAP, please!!!!!!!!! As some may have noticed I have been seeking advice on buying a long range scope for a pure hunting use and just a few minuets ago received a email sale from NSS for the fallowing scope:



<>Leupold VXR CDS 4-12x40mm fire dot duplex for under $500 and need peoples input if this scope will fill my requirements for a easy to use 600 yard scope for deer and elk.



I am buying a chrono tomorrow so I will know for fact the MV/FPS of my rifles load and I like the idea of custom scope dials for my particular load and are comfortable with that type of distance compensation system where I first must determine the distance to the animal via LRF then use the custom laser engraved dials to adjust my scope and shoot. I had always intended to use a LRF to determine distance regardless of scope type I used anyhow, so the Leupold CDS I feel will work quite well for me.



So please I need input ASAP before this scope is sold out.



Thanks,



I EAT ELK!!!

I guess we will have to agree to disagree. There is a reason why almost all of the long range shooters run MOA turrets though.



What do you do if the weather or elevation is different from what was made for the turret? I ran some quick numbers through my ballistics program and came up with this @ 800 yds. I assumed a 168 gr bullet @ 3000 fps with a G7 B.C. of .316. A bullet with less of a B.C. will even be a bigger spread:



AT 80* and 24.0 inHg (6000 ft.)

800 yds = Drop of -130.07" or 15.53 MOA

825 yds = Drop of -140.50" or 16.27 MOA



AT 30* and 29.92 inHg (sea level)

800 yds = Drop of -145.08" or 17.32 MOA

825 yds = Drop of -157.27" or 18.21 MOA



How do you go back and forth between yardage and Moa and then back to yardage to make any changes. Lets say you were only going to hunt at one elevation and just the weather would change the 50 degrees. There will be a miscalculation on your turret of 6". I understand you would probably have your turret made for a temp in the middle, but these temps are very realistic if you are going to use this rifle from August bear season to general deer in our state (most likely be hotter and colder).



Lets say we compound this error with a gun that can only shoot 1 MOA. That means there is 8" of error in the gun/shooter and 6" of error in the turret for a 14" impact from the aim point.



Another issue is the cosine value for shooting up or down but with todays range finders with true horizontal distance this is easily avoided.



All I am saying is that in my example there is over a 30" difference (and this is a premier bullet for long range hunting) between 25 yards with the hunting conditions I have stated.



All I am saying is that before people pick up a gun/scope combo with a CDS they need to know about all the variables before clicking around with their scope and shooting, especially before an animal is introduced.



What am I missing here? It seams the more I research the more confused I get. My plan on becoming proficient to 600 yards was to first develop the most accurate load for my rifle I could then begin systematically practicing at 100 yard intervals out to 600 yards ever so carefully documenting my loads performance along the way, then depending on the scope I buy reticle system's aiming points reference the dots as close to exact as possible to each aiming point. For example the open diamonds and solid hash marks of the SWFA's MIL-Quad system.



Would such drop compensation per scope marking that I would have confirmed accurate at my see level be rendered useless at the much higher see levels of the mountains out west?



Something tells me I am missing something here and panicking for nothing because if what I fear is so, then how would anyone be able to first sight in at below 1000' see level then shoot at 4-6x higher? I doubt that all the people using Mill-Dot or Mil-Quad scopes re-zero very time they go up significantly in elevation. Im guessing the entire purpose of Mill-Dot/Quad reticles multiple reference points are so you can shoot in any conditions you may ever encounter.



Like I said the more I research the more confused I'm getting. So if what this guy is saying about elevations affect on bullet trajectory, then how on earth does one allow for it when if like me you will be doing all your shooting, zeroing and developing your drop compensating numbers out to 600 yards at less than 600 feet above see level then travel out west and hunt at elevations between 6000-9000' above see level?What am I missing here? It seams the more I research the more confused I get. My plan on becoming proficient to 600 yards was to first develop the most accurate load for my rifle I could then begin systematically practicing at 100 yard intervals out to 600 yards ever so carefully documenting my loads performance along the way, then depending on the scope I buy reticle system's aiming points reference the dots as close to exact as possible to each aiming point. For example the open diamonds and solid hash marks of the SWFA's MIL-Quad system.Would such drop compensation per scope marking that I would have confirmed accurate at my see level be rendered useless at the much higher see levels of the mountains out west?Something tells me I am missing something here and panicking for nothing because if what I fear is so, then how would anyone be able to first sight in at below 1000' see level then shoot at 4-6x higher? I doubt that all the people using Mill-Dot or Mil-Quad scopes re-zero very time they go up significantly in elevation. Im guessing the entire purpose of Mill-Dot/Quad reticles multiple reference points are so you can shoot in any conditions you may ever encounter.Like I said the more I research the more confused I'm getting.

