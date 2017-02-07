Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



In need of ring height for Weatherby Terramark
07-02-2017, 09:51 AM
In need of ring height for Weatherby Terramark
New to the forum! I decided to move on up in the optics world and replace my Vortex Viper HST with a Nightforce SHV 5x20x56 and I will be mounting it to a Weatherby Mark V Terramark (300 WBY). The Terramark currently has a Kenn Farrell 20 MOA base installed (this is the heavy duty or "force" model).

What size rings will allow me to mount the scope as low as possible? I prefer to keep the base and use Ken Farrell rings. Another factor is that I would like to install scope caps, but I do not mind modifying the caps if it is a tight fit.

This is the data from Kenn Farrell's website.

RING HEIGHTS
LOW = 0.735"
STANDARD = 0.835"
MEDIUM = 0.935"
HIGH = 1.035"
EX-HIGH = 1.235"

Thanks in advance,

Brandon.
07-02-2017, 12:15 PM
Re: In need of ring height for Weatherby Terramark
With a 56mm objective, you might possibly get by with the high rings. If not, the extra high will have to be used.
