In need of ring height for Weatherby Terramark New to the forum! I decided to move on up in the optics world and replace my Vortex Viper HST with a Nightforce SHV 5x20x56 and I will be mounting it to a Weatherby Mark V Terramark (300 WBY). The Terramark currently has a Kenn Farrell 20 MOA base installed (this is the heavy duty or "force" model).



What size rings will allow me to mount the scope as low as possible? I prefer to keep the base and use Ken Farrell rings. Another factor is that I would like to install scope caps, but I do not mind modifying the caps if it is a tight fit.



This is the data from Kenn Farrell's website.



RING HEIGHTS

LOW = 0.735"

STANDARD = 0.835"

MEDIUM = 0.935"

HIGH = 1.035"

EX-HIGH = 1.235"



Thanks in advance,



Brandon.