Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Need help choosing...
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Need help choosing...
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 10:29 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 667
Need help choosing...
Like the title says, I'm seeking advice on optics.
The two scopes I'm currently considering are:
Steiner GS3 2-10x42
Zeiss Conquest HD5 2-10x42

I've used an HD5 in the past and liked it well enough, but these Steiner GS3s have piqued my curiosity the past few years and I really wanna try one out.
I used to own a Burris Veracity 5-25x50 in the past. I was very impressed by it and understand the Steiner is also made at the Burris facility in Greeley, CO because they're now sister companies of Beretta. If the Steiner is slightly better than the Veracity, I'd consider it a win and purchase it over the HD5, but unbiased/personal reviews seem almost impossible to uncover.
This glass will be going on a dedicated hunting rifle. I know a Vortex or Leupold would work too, but want to try something different, and potentially with a bit higher quality.
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« which butler creek caps for weaver tactical | Vortex Razor HD Light Weight Offering »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC