Need help choosing... Like the title says, I'm seeking advice on optics.

The two scopes I'm currently considering are:

Steiner GS3 2-10x42

Zeiss Conquest HD5 2-10x42



I've used an HD5 in the past and liked it well enough, but these Steiner GS3s have piqued my curiosity the past few years and I really wanna try one out.

I used to own a Burris Veracity 5-25x50 in the past. I was very impressed by it and understand the Steiner is also made at the Burris facility in Greeley, CO because they're now sister companies of Beretta. If the Steiner is slightly better than the Veracity, I'd consider it a win and purchase it over the HD5, but unbiased/personal reviews seem almost impossible to uncover.

This glass will be going on a dedicated hunting rifle. I know a Vortex or Leupold would work too, but want to try something different, and potentially with a bit higher quality.

