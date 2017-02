Mule deer scope I am looking to buy a mule deer scope and I am wanting to have a decent BDC reticle.

I have mainly been looking at 2 particular scopes. The burris veracity 3-15 as well as the Zeiss HD5 3-15 in z800. I plan to either build/buy a 6.5 wsm or 6.5 SAUM 4s or use my 7mm mag. I am also considering the 270 wsm but that fluted varmint barrel makes the gun a tad heavy (8.5 lbs bare). Any of these ballistics will match the z800 reticle for distances up to 800 yards.



I am thoroughly impressed with the Burris veracity features for the price but am hesitant due to the heavier weight!



Any feedback on these two? I am hoping to use a 130 gr accubond at 3300 fps, or something close to that.



Also if I am missing any other major contenders let me know. I want this to be a bullet drop style reticle, so please no recommendations that are otherwise.