Mounting Scope to Maximize MOA Adjustment Hello,



Well, I aint no rookie but sure feel like it asking this question. i have a Zeiss HD5 that has about 60 MOA in elevation which is fine with me. But when mounted, I only have 20 MOA left in adjustment, I want to mount it so I can have the full or most of the 60 MOA i have access to. I know I can use a 20 MOA base but is there anything else I can do.



Nick