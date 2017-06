mount Leupold VX-5HD 3-15x44 to CA Ridgeline I'm still piecing together my rifle/scope package. I am leaning towards the CA Ridgeline and the VX-5hd.



Curious on what thoughts are for rings and mounting to rifle. I want to keep the weight down as I backpack hunt. This will be on a 300 win or maybe a 300 wsm. I will shoot mostly under 400 yds, but want to be able to reach out a little longer some day.



Any thoughts are appreciated.