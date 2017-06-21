Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Monarch 7 ran out of windage
Unread 06-21-2017, 08:15 PM
Location: Wyoming
Monarch 7 ran out of windage
I'm looking for some reaffirmation that I have a bad scope. I had a Nikon monarch tactical that fogged up on me so Nikon replaced it with their new Monarch 7. I put the rifle in a McMillan Game Scout last winter and had it bedded. Other that that all I did was mount this scope in the same Talley rings as my old scope. I've had the gun several years and never noticed a windage issue, however I never looked to see how many clicks were left after it was zeroed. I've had a Burris 3.5-10 1" tube on it, Vortex Diamondback 4-12x40 1" on it, Monarch X 4-16x50, and now this brand new Monarch 7 4-16x50, and never had a windage issue. I'd like to think this new Nikon has more adjustment than any scope I've had on it. There are 75 minutes of horizontal adjustment and it needs all 75 to be zeroed. I pulled the scope off and lapped the rings, switched the rear Talley ring around, made sure everything was tight, and no difference. I don't have another 30mm scope laying around that isn't already mounted to try, so I'm stumped. I think it has to be the scope, but it holds zero and is brand new, maybe 10 rounds down range. Am I missing something?
