Looking for recs for new spotting scope I am looking to upgrading my hunting spotting scope. I live in MT and will use it primarily for deer and elk. Although I have the wants (like most of us) to chase sheep and goats someday.

I am looking for recommendations for glass quality and magnification while taking in mind portability. Although I want to be mindful of expense, I don't mind spending more (up to 3K) if the quality is worth it.

While I am at it, any suggestions for a tripod and adjustable head are appreciated.

Thank you for your time and thoughts in advance.