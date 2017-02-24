Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Looking for recs for new spotting scope
Unread 02-24-2017, 08:06 PM
Looking for recs for new spotting scope
I am looking to upgrading my hunting spotting scope. I live in MT and will use it primarily for deer and elk. Although I have the wants (like most of us) to chase sheep and goats someday.
I am looking for recommendations for glass quality and magnification while taking in mind portability. Although I want to be mindful of expense, I don't mind spending more (up to 3K) if the quality is worth it.
While I am at it, any suggestions for a tripod and adjustable head are appreciated.
Thank you for your time and thoughts in advance.
Unread 02-24-2017, 08:45 PM
Re: Looking for recs for new spotting scope
Swarovski HD 65mm with the 25-50 wide angle eye piece .
