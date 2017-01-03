Long range scope for light rifle help needed. As many of you probably know I recently bought a custom rifle in 7 Sherman Short Magnum. My only loose scope currently is a Burris XTR II 5-25 with a 34mm tube. The rifle itself weighs just over 7#'s so adding a 2# scope and ring combo makes it very top heavy.



So I'm looking for suggestions for new glass. My desired use is steel too 1k and hunting deer and elk to 800yds.

My desired things are:

- 30mm tube

- reticle with hold overs for elevation and wind

- turrets

- milrad adjustments as all my other rifles use mils

- ffp those this may be arbitrary.

- budget $1500