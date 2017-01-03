Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Long range scope for light rifle help needed.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Long range scope for light rifle help needed.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-01-2017, 04:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 47
Long range scope for light rifle help needed.
As many of you probably know I recently bought a custom rifle in 7 Sherman Short Magnum. My only loose scope currently is a Burris XTR II 5-25 with a 34mm tube. The rifle itself weighs just over 7#'s so adding a 2# scope and ring combo makes it very top heavy.

So I'm looking for suggestions for new glass. My desired use is steel too 1k and hunting deer and elk to 800yds.
My desired things are:
- 30mm tube
- reticle with hold overs for elevation and wind
- turrets
- milrad adjustments as all my other rifles use mils
- ffp those this may be arbitrary.
- budget $1500
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Top end power? | Newcon 1500 best sub $400 LRF? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC