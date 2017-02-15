A little Help or Guidance Please hello everyone reading,

i currently use a pair of 25x100mm binos to find bedded deer sometimes 275/1000 yards away. i cant complain much about the binos, their only zhumell tachyon 25x but they fit my budget etc,

im looking at getting another pair of glass to scan with also, maybe sometimes hand held for 3-4 min and the other times on small tripod just depends on if im mobile at that particular spot. so im looking into trying to upgrade some gear, id like a bino around the 15x range so i can spot them at distances and then get my 25x out for possible shots. I am on a fixed income due to a car accident at age 7.. So i try my hardest to research.

i have been looking at a few particular pair. (1) oberwerk ULTRA series 15x70. (2) the vortex vulture hd 15x56. my price range is limited and i just sold 2 collector revolvers to make up some funds for this project.

ive read so many pages and reviews on both pair. i have bad eyes, but wear contacts. can someone please give me some opinions and suggestions?

Thanks,

Dave -P.A. __________________

