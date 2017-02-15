Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


A little Help or Guidance Please
  #1  
Unread 02-15-2017, 09:13 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 178
A little Help or Guidance Please
hello everyone reading,
i currently use a pair of 25x100mm binos to find bedded deer sometimes 275/1000 yards away. i cant complain much about the binos, their only zhumell tachyon 25x but they fit my budget etc,
im looking at getting another pair of glass to scan with also, maybe sometimes hand held for 3-4 min and the other times on small tripod just depends on if im mobile at that particular spot. so im looking into trying to upgrade some gear, id like a bino around the 15x range so i can spot them at distances and then get my 25x out for possible shots. I am on a fixed income due to a car accident at age 7.. So i try my hardest to research.
i have been looking at a few particular pair. (1) oberwerk ULTRA series 15x70. (2) the vortex vulture hd 15x56. my price range is limited and i just sold 2 collector revolvers to make up some funds for this project.
ive read so many pages and reviews on both pair. i have bad eyes, but wear contacts. can someone please give me some opinions and suggestions?
Thanks,
Dave -P.A.
PROUD SUPPORTER OF HUNTING,FISHING, AND OUTDOORS .2ND AMMENDMENT
Unread 02-15-2017, 10:28 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,276
Re: A little Help or Guidance Please
Not sure I can recommend a set because I don't have any mentioned. I will tell you though I would be less concerned with the power and more concerned with the quality of glass. He's an example I have 10x liaca bios. And a 6-24x Nikon monarch scope.
I was recently in Texas with both. First time out with this combo. I always loved my Nikon for this rifle setup and I do own Swarovski and nightforce. I was glassing for deer and found a smal group feeding when I set up my rifle for a more powerful look I was shock at how terrible it seemed compared to the 10x liaca. Even at 16-18 x I had less of an idea of what the horn looked like than with the bios.
So I would t get as hung up on power as glass. Figure out what you can spend and try and get the best glass you can. Or a happy medium of both. I know it doesn't help make the choice easier just food for thought.
