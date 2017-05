Leupold zero lock / nightforce Zero stop ?????? I recently purchased a Sako 85 in 7mm from a buddy who happens to be going through a divorce. For optics he chose a Leopold VX6 3-18x44 side focus cds-zl with a wind-plex illuminated reticle.

He Assembled this rifle with the thought of taking it elk hunting however that never happened.



Please note I apologize in advance if there are other brands out there about the question I'm about to ask however I searched and could not seem to find much information.



Luepold has what they referred to as a zero lock on the scope. One of my other Rifles has a nightforce nxs with a Zero stop! You basically zero in your rifle whatever you want then you tighten down the screws and replace the turret so you can return the zero anytime you want by turning the knob to zero.



I have looked at a leupold website and other places and I am trying to figure out what is the difference between zero lock and nightforces Zero stop ?



I plan to do the same thing he intended for this rifle and that is to make it my designated elk hunting rifle. I just didn't know if the scope or shall I say function is really what I'm wanting thank you.