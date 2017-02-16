Leupold vx6 3x18 using Talley one piece ring base combo I am putting a rifle together using a Remington long action. I am putting a Leupold vx6 3×18-44 scope on it and want to use the Talley one piece ring base combo. The Leupold does not have a lot of space on the tube for adjustment and am looking for first hand input on whether the standards will work or if I need the extended version. I was hoping to use the standard with the 20 moa option that is available through Midway. Doesn't look like the 20moa is offered in the extended version. Any input appreciated.