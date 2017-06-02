     close
Leupold VX-6HD or Leupold Var2
  #1  
02-06-2017, 02:20 PM
Leupold VX-6HD or Leupold Var2
Been looking at getting a new Scope and like the 6x-18x A Vx-2 cost about $500 for a 6x -18x where the VX-6 6x -18x close to $900

So what would I be paying more for ? Is it the glass being more Clear Optics

I see that I can get both with the CDS.................Would guess that the elevation and L-r adjustments would be more accurate and more precision but when talking to Leupold they told me NO...................same repeatability..... So is it just a matter of being able to see things in low light conditions that makes for the price difference.??
