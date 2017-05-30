Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ? Looking to get a scope to put on a future rifle build. Gun will be used no further than 400yds on deer, and maybe some close range on elk. Here in Ga the bucks normally don't come out till right at dark, so quality of glass and light transfer is considered, as well as weight considering this will be a do-it-all woods carry/beanfield gun. Looking at the Leupold VX-6 in 3-18x50 ($1200/ 20oz) and the Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 ($1800/32oz). What would y'all think would best suit my needs?