Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ?
Unread 05-30-2017, 10:10 AM
Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ?
Looking to get a scope to put on a future rifle build. Gun will be used no further than 400yds on deer, and maybe some close range on elk. Here in Ga the bucks normally don't come out till right at dark, so quality of glass and light transfer is considered, as well as weight considering this will be a do-it-all woods carry/beanfield gun. Looking at the Leupold VX-6 in 3-18x50 ($1200/ 20oz) and the Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 ($1800/32oz). What would y'all think would best suit my needs?
Unread 05-30-2017, 11:14 AM
Re: Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ?
I have VX6 and NF and for your purposes I would go with the VX6. If you decide to go with the NF, I would go with the 5.5 X 22 since it is the same weight as the other.
Unread 05-30-2017, 03:42 PM
Re: Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ?
I have a VX-6 3-18x50 and an older NXS 3-15x56.

In lowlight, the VX-6 is a good bit better to my eyes.

While I like the NXS better for range work, the VX-6 gets the nod in the woods.
Unread 05-30-2017, 04:02 PM
Re: Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ?
If you will be hunting inside 400 yards (deer) and maybe some close encounters with Elk in dark timber, I would suggest the 2-12 VX6.......no need for the a 15 power scope at those ranges, plus the 2 power is better suited for close encounters.
Unread 05-30-2017, 04:05 PM
Re: Leupold VX-6 or Nightforce NXS ?
And BTW, the best price for the VX-6 is at Natchez Shooting Supply.....all VX-6's are on sale from $799 - $999, plus there is an additional 10% sale going on. For that price, there is little competition!
