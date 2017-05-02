Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Leupold sun shade
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Leupold sun shade
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-05-2017, 08:47 AM
swiper
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 37
Leupold sun shade
I just put a short tube 4-12 x40 leupold on a 26inch heavy barrel 22-250 rifle. Now this short scope looks out of place, thinking about a sun shade. Really don't want to buy but one do I want a 2.5 or 4 inch? Just want to scope to look in place.
#
2
02-05-2017, 10:30 AM
WeiserBucks
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 85
Re: Leupold sun shade
If you're just doing it for looks , it doesn't matter. Buy several and screw 'em on until you're satisfied.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Yes I know yet another "WITB" scope thread
|
Micrometer Style Turret Knobs
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:11 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC