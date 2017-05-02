     close
Leupold sun shade
  #1  
Unread 02-05-2017, 08:47 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 37
Leupold sun shade
I just put a short tube 4-12 x40 leupold on a 26inch heavy barrel 22-250 rifle. Now this short scope looks out of place, thinking about a sun shade. Really don't want to buy but one do I want a 2.5 or 4 inch? Just want to scope to look in place.
    •   #2  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 10:30 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2016
    Posts: 85
    Re: Leupold sun shade
    If you're just doing it for looks , it doesn't matter. Buy several and screw 'em on until you're satisfied.
