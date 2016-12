Leupold scope value help. I'm selling a few scopes, and I can't seem to find anything helpful as far as pricing on this one. It's a leupold vari-x lll that has a black rather then gold ring. On the ring it says Leupold vari-x lll 4.5-14x50 long range tactical. It's a 30 mm tube with capped windage and elevation turrets. Side focus and I believe a fine duplex reticle. Ill try to post a few pics of it. Thanks in advance!