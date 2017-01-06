Leupold Options - Low Light Hunting I did a lot of reading and hours of countless reserach to make our brains hurt. It seems a lot of guys recommend Leupold or Zeiss for low light hunting applications. My scenarios are as follows:



-$500-800 Budget for Optic

-.308 Rifle

-Hunting 50-300 yards

-Low Light Mostly

-Illumination a plus



If there are any others I should be looking at let me know. I am LEO so can get that discount unless I find one in the used sections.



What are main difference between VX-R and VX-3i? I would really like the Firedot as its not the whole reticle illuminated and easier for safe target acquisition. I noticed a VX-R on a website used as Demo but it had the BCD reticle and was worried it would obstruct view of being able to identify deer at a distance. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.