Leupold Options - Low Light Hunting
Unread 06-01-2017, 03:24 PM
Leupold Options - Low Light Hunting
I did a lot of reading and hours of countless reserach to make our brains hurt. It seems a lot of guys recommend Leupold or Zeiss for low light hunting applications. My scenarios are as follows:

-$500-800 Budget for Optic
-.308 Rifle
-Hunting 50-300 yards
-Low Light Mostly
-Illumination a plus

If there are any others I should be looking at let me know. I am LEO so can get that discount unless I find one in the used sections.

What are main difference between VX-R and VX-3i? I would really like the Firedot as its not the whole reticle illuminated and easier for safe target acquisition. I noticed a VX-R on a website used as Demo but it had the BCD reticle and was worried it would obstruct view of being able to identify deer at a distance. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Unread 06-01-2017, 04:16 PM
Re: Leupold Options - Low Light Hunting
https://www.natchezss.com/leupold-vx...lex-matte.html

Great deal on VX-6 w/ perfect hunting reticle (fire dot windplex).....Natchez is having a huge sale. You can probably get a LEO discount too.
