Leupold Mk 4 10x50's Vs Leupold BX 2 Tacticle Binoculars View First Unread Display Modes 1 01-30-2017, 03:52 AM mildot1960 Silver Member Join Date: Feb 2013 Location: London Posts: 182 Leupold Mk 4 10x50's Vs Leupold BX 2 Tacticle Binoculars



I just got a real good Deal on Ebay as I posted in the past that I got a good deal on a Pair of Leupold Mk 4 10x50 Binos, Well I just bought a pair of Leupold BX 2 Tactical Binoculars for about $305.00 USD New and still sealed up, There RRP is $649.99 USD,



They are pretty cool Bino's and the are about 1.2 inches shorter than the Mk 4's But I prefer the twist up eye cups on the Mk 4's where as the BX 2 T's have pull up eye cups but one thing I really like is the proper Lens covers where the Mk 4's came with just cheap shipping covers, But I have since replaced them with a set of Butler Creek covers and I bought some Camo paint and sprayed them to match the Coyote Colour, I still prefer the Mk 4's and I think that the Mk 4's have the edge when it comes to Glass ? and the smaller US Army Mil Dot Reticle works better for me because it is small you can ignore it when you are just Glassing where as the BX 2 T's have a large reticle that covers a 1/4 of the lens from the centre right out to the edges and being "L" shaped and the size of it It now measures out to 40 Mils, It is still Rotatable 360* and the Diopter is now on the Centre focus as opposed to being on the eye piece like it is on the Mk 4's, The Interpupillary distance goes from 58 to 72 where as the Mk 4's go from 60 to 70 and the TW is 22.4 where as the BX 2 T's is 20.5.



They Come with a Molle pouch but it is a bit softer than the material the Mk 4's came with and although it still has the little pocket in the Lid it is smaller and my Slope Doper and calculator does not fit in the Lid and my Mil Dot master does not fit in the case, One major bug bare is where the strap fits on the case It is sewn halfway down the side of the pouch so when the Bino's are in it It tends to try and flip up side down So it really need to be fixed to a Belt or a Molle Pack, The one thing that drives me Nutz is the strap for the Bino's, It is made from elasticated Para Cord and how on earth you are supposed to fit it to the Bino's is a mystery to me,



As I wear Glasses now I don't use the eye cups because when I use the Bino's I don't wear glasses but If I want to use the reticle I have wear them so I can read it, So it just makes sense to leave them pushed down, One thing I do like it that they are only 5.5 inches long where as the Mk 4's are 6.7 inches But Personally I prefer the Mk 4's not forgetting that the Mk 4's also have the Laser coating where there is no mention of it being on the BX 2 T's, But they are Great build quality with Alloy bodies with hard rubber Armour and I can read 1mm high print / Writing from about 17 to 18 feet away with both models so the lenses are excellent, for everyday use the BX 2 T's would be better because they are Black and will attract less attention where as the Mk 4's being Coyote Coloured would get you noticed if you were using them on a day trip etc,



So I prefer the Mk 4's because I think the Mk 4's have the better glass But don't hold me to that because it might be the fact that they have the better twilight Factor the eye cups, the Laser Coating and the Case is Tougher and Bigger and they have a better neck strap and they were issued to the military, the only down side is that they are an inch taller, But I just prefer to use the Mk 4's because they are so well made and every thing about them is perfect.



Personally I wish Leupold would rerelease the Mk 4's complete with the Coyote Colouring and all of the Above but maybe in a shorter size, If not just start making the Mk 4's again because they rival any brand that costs 3x as much, When they came out they had an RRP of about $660.00 USD but I truly believe that they are top Tier Binoculars and if you can find a pair in good condition or new in a shop somewhere then I say Grab em with both hands, There were 3 models of the Mk 4's, the 59120 ( No Ret ) The 59125 = Mil Dot version (My Ones) and then the 59130 which is the TMR version



Anyways I hope this helps, Take care.



