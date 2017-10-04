Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Leica HDB with yardage turret question
04-10-2017
Leica HDB with yardage turret question
I'm trying to wrap my head around this but still a little Un-certain. For those of you who own a set of these fine bino''s you should be familiar with the ballistic curve set up. However my question is when using the EHR(equivelent horizontal range) as the selected output value with these. They take into account the selected ballistic curve, presure, temp and angle of inclination or declination and then spit out a range or EHR. Now if I get a yardage turret burnt for my scope with the exact same perameters as I give the bino's, in my mind these should correlate exactly. Or am I missing something?

example: my perameters are 2200ft elevation, 80degF, and I am shooting 6.5mm 130gr projectile @ 2600fps with a G7 of 0.288
with those being a constant on my turret when the HDB goes to adjust for a different elevation and temp and then give me a EHR I just dial that yardage on my turret. No?
