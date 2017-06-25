Leica 2000 HD B with custom altitude turret question I am curious if anyone is using a Leica 2000 (or 2200) HD B with an altitude customized turret? I know that the ABC program on the Leica page allows you to input parameters for a custom turret (altitude and temperature which calculates a standard pressure for those conditions), but I am trying to confirm that this actually synchronizes the input ballistic curve to that altitude customized turret. (Similar to the G7 BR2) I plan on trying to test it out myself, but don't have ready access to altitude changes to validate it very quickly. I was hoping someone may be running a similar setup who might be able to weigh in.



Thanks in advance.