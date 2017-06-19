Leica 2000-b ballistic solution Has anyone used the ballistic tables that are pre-programmed in a Leica 2000-b...if so, are they any good? (Accurate. Accurate being a minute or so out to 500-600ish)



I found one locally that appears brand new for sale at $250 and I'm thinking for that price it could be a good backup or a loaner for others who don't own one, but if the ballistic solutions suck (not accurate) I don't know if I need it as a backup for purely rangefinding purposes.



I have never used a Leica RF and have found little reviews online about the 2000-b. The price is appealing, but I'm wondering if that's for a reason.