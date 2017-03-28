|
Re: LAST request for scope advice, PROMISE
Well in that case all you need is a fixed 10 power, That will take you out well past 1k if you set it up right. If you want one scope for all things then a FFP 3-9 or a 2.5 - 10 will do the deed,
I shot my 30-06 out to 1500 yds using a fixed 10 power scope, If you are wanting to put together a Rifle for putting meat on the table you don't need much more scope than that,
Heck the USMC and the Army did not put anything bigger on the 2 Best Sniper Rifles ever made, So I think If you can't hit it with one of them then a person should take up needle point, Lol.
hope that helps.
John.