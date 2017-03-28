Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


LAST request for scope advice, PROMISE
03-28-2017, 05:24 PM
LAST request for scope advice, PROMISE
Well after so many people here shared with me great and informative information and even pictures I THOUGHT I had made up my mind and was going to buy a FFP SWFA 3-15x42 SS MIL-Quad.

Then as fate would have it I ran into a fellow member of my rifle club who does more long range shooting and hunting in one year than I will likely do the rest of my life. And wouldn't you know it we got to talking about long range optics primarily for use for a hunting application more than any other instance of use.

I described the scope I was planning on buying and although he agreed the SWFA 3-15x42 SS is a great scope for the money IHHO, for a purely hunting application at ranges from 50 at or below 600 yards I would be better served with a equal quality SFP BDC type scope that also allows for adjustment for wind, elevation and AO.

He made this recommendation after he asked and I told him #1-I plan on only ever using the same load for the rifle to hunt everything with it #2-I plan on using a LRF to confirm range for all shots that require trajectory adjustment#3-I didn't plan on using the scopes detent system to determine range to the target only as hold over or off points #4-I would the vast majority of the time have the scope on it's maximum setting to make any shot over 200 yards so a SFP scope shouldn't affect my POI and #5-I had no plans on doing any serious long range competitive or otherwise shooting until my present comitments to raising my children allow me the time and the $$$ to do so.

Based on these answers to his questions he then strongly recommended I buy a scope that I can also buy a set of laser etched scope caps that are set to predetermined elevation adjustments for what ever distance intervals I want and that would serve me better for MY STYLE of hunting than would a scope with detents as range estimating and as aiming points for various bullet drops based on my cartridges known performance out to 600 yards.

This is advice coming from a guy who during this conversations showed me videos from his phone of him shooting targets from 800 beyond 1K-YDS and varmints and prairie dogs at over 500 yards so I took his advice as coming from a man who knows what of he speaks.

So for the last time I promise I need some additional impartial advice on which scope will serve me best for use in MY STYLE of hunting and only at best occasional long range target shooting only to confirm bullet POI and build my marksmanship skills again out to 600 yards maximum, and then only if I'm able to become proficient to 600. I'm reasonably confident I cam make 500 because I can do 400 now with ease and a non adjusting scope.

Thanks to help clear up my (it would seem self inflicted) confusion on scope choice.

Regards
DJager/Art.
03-28-2017, 08:39 PM
Re: LAST request for scope advice, PROMISE
Well in that case all you need is a fixed 10 power, That will take you out well past 1k if you set it up right. If you want one scope for all things then a FFP 3-9 or a 2.5 - 10 will do the deed,

I shot my 30-06 out to 1500 yds using a fixed 10 power scope, If you are wanting to put together a Rifle for putting meat on the table you don't need much more scope than that,

Heck the USMC and the Army did not put anything bigger on the 2 Best Sniper Rifles ever made, So I think If you can't hit it with one of them then a person should take up needle point, Lol.

hope that helps.

John.
03-28-2017, 08:43 PM
Re: LAST request for scope advice, PROMISE
Just do it:

Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15 x 42
HSR-4 Recticle (MOA)

and move on
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
