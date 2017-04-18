Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Larue QD mounts?
04-18-2017, 08:43 PM
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Rockford, MI
Posts: 898
Larue QD mounts?
I've been toying with the idea... instead of buying multiple medium priced optics for every rifle, maybe buy a real nice optic and get a high end QD mounting system. Then use the much higher quality optic on multiple rifles. (Economies of scale).

I saw a guy do this a long time ago. If I remember he kept each rifle's zero info on the DOPE card on each rifle stock. He claimed he never lost his zero changing the scope around onto multiple rifles.

Good idea? Bad idea? If it's a good idea, why don't more guys do this? I mean, I'd rather shoot with the best optic I could on every rifle...

I'm leaning Larue QD mounting system. Can you guys think of any other manufacturers I should look at?

Thanks all!
"4 out of the 5 Great Lakes prefer Michigan"
04-18-2017, 09:21 PM
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Minnesota, USA
Posts: 17
Re: Larue QD mounts?
I would also look at Bobro QR 1 piece mounts. I don't normally remove any of my scopes, but on the 2 occasions I have done so, I was within just a few clicks of zero once I reinstalled it on the original rifle.
