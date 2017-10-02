|
Kudos to Nikon
Three weeks ago my seven year old Nikon Monarch lost windage adjustment. I contacted Nikon and filled out their online return form. A couple minutes later I was e-mailed a return label and work order number and a sheet to print to be included in the box. 15 days and I received my scope back via UPS with a work sheet detailing work done. All new internals, cleaned, windage and elevation tested and recoil tested at no charge. Nice to see some manufacturers are still honorable and have great customer service.
