Re: Kudos to Nikon I have also always got great customer service from Nikon. I even ran over one with a truck on accident. Sent it in with a letter asking if they could check to make sure it still had all the seals in tact as it bent the bell. A few weeks later brand new scope arrived. Can't beat that I even told them what happened and they went above and beyond. Same with pair of bios. Had the eye rings freeze and got so excited when I saw a deer I twisted it right off and new bios in a few weeks. Can't say enough about the service.