Kudos to Nikon
Unread 02-10-2017, 07:08 PM
Kudos to Nikon
Three weeks ago my seven year old Nikon Monarch lost windage adjustment. I contacted Nikon and filled out their online return form. A couple minutes later I was e-mailed a return label and work order number and a sheet to print to be included in the box. 15 days and I received my scope back via UPS with a work sheet detailing work done. All new internals, cleaned, windage and elevation tested and recoil tested at no charge. Nice to see some manufacturers are still honorable and have great customer service.
Unread 02-10-2017, 09:44 PM
Re: Kudos to Nikon
I have also always got great customer service from Nikon. I even ran over one with a truck on accident. Sent it in with a letter asking if they could check to make sure it still had all the seals in tact as it bent the bell. A few weeks later brand new scope arrived. Can't beat that I even told them what happened and they went above and beyond. Same with pair of bios. Had the eye rings freeze and got so excited when I saw a deer I twisted it right off and new bios in a few weeks. Can't say enough about the service.
Unread 02-10-2017, 09:55 PM
Re: Kudos to Nikon
There were good to me too. Late last year sent them a bad Monarch 3 and they replaced it with a new one.
