High End Scopes Hey all, I'm currently in the market for a new scope. I have been scouring the internet and doing research on all different brands and models for my application. I am building a custom 6.5 Creed for PRS competition, and LRH for mulies and black bear. I have plenty of shooting experience and will make my judgement on my distance limit once I have some trigger time with the new rifle. Here's my issue, I have a pretty decent budget, but I still don't know what I want for optics. I have my eye on the Steiner M5Xi, and the Nightforce ATACR, but due to the current backorder on Vortex Optics, I have ruled them out for now. I have looked at Leupold Tactical scopes, Even the Bushnell LRTS scopes, but am pretty sure I want something better. I am leaning toward the Steiner M5Xi in the 3-15X50 right now, but am unsure if that is the magnification range I want for that application. The 5-25X56 is huge, and not sure if it would be the best choice for this setup. It seems like a little bit of overkill for the little 6.5 Creed. Tracking and glass are my primary search points, but Length and Weight are coming into play as well right now because I will be taking this rifle high into the backcountry on foot. It might seem like I'm babbling on, but for a huge financial hit on something like this, I am just trying to make the buy once cry once thing work out for me. __________________

