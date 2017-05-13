Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



High End Scopes
05-13-2017, 09:58 AM
High End Scopes
Hey all, I'm currently in the market for a new scope. I have been scouring the internet and doing research on all different brands and models for my application. I am building a custom 6.5 Creed for PRS competition, and LRH for mulies and black bear. I have plenty of shooting experience and will make my judgement on my distance limit once I have some trigger time with the new rifle. Here's my issue, I have a pretty decent budget, but I still don't know what I want for optics. I have my eye on the Steiner M5Xi, and the Nightforce ATACR, but due to the current backorder on Vortex Optics, I have ruled them out for now. I have looked at Leupold Tactical scopes, Even the Bushnell LRTS scopes, but am pretty sure I want something better. I am leaning toward the Steiner M5Xi in the 3-15X50 right now, but am unsure if that is the magnification range I want for that application. The 5-25X56 is huge, and not sure if it would be the best choice for this setup. It seems like a little bit of overkill for the little 6.5 Creed. Tracking and glass are my primary search points, but Length and Weight are coming into play as well right now because I will be taking this rifle high into the backcountry on foot. It might seem like I'm babbling on, but for a huge financial hit on something like this, I am just trying to make the buy once cry once thing work out for me.
05-13-2017, 10:33 AM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Re: High End Scopes
I think I'm going to buy a Leupold VX-6HD 2-12x42 for a 6.5 Creedmoor hunting rifle I have in progress. I have found them for under $1200.
05-13-2017, 11:03 AM
Re: High End Scopes
Buy the Nightforce and be happy they are built like a tank, I have a 12x42x56 BR and it's so clear I can count dingleberries on a nats pooper
05-13-2017, 12:31 PM
Re: High End Scopes
I don't know if this offer is still available but Mile High Shooting Accessories was selling the Gen 2 Razor in 3-18x for around $1850.
05-13-2017, 12:36 PM
Re: High End Scopes
Purchase for what it is going to be MOSTLY used for. NF are durable as mentioned and would be my choice for competition, however I would lean towards a VX 6 if used more for hunting. Again, it depends on the primary use.
05-13-2017, 01:31 PM
Re: High End Scopes
I have Nightforce, Mark 4, and VX6.

The Leupold is what I would use for a rifle I carried much. I have the 2-12, and 3-18, the 3-18 gives up little on the low end, for a good return on the high end.

Pick a reticle, and turret style you like, and you're set.
