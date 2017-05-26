Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hi-Lux Uni Dial turret scopes?
Hi-Lux Uni Dial turret scopes?
Anyone have one, or used one? Just curious if it does the job, or if i should look at other budget scopes? Just got a ruger 6.5 creedmoor, and im on a tight budget for the time being, but will be getting higher end scope in a few months. just looking for something that will allow me to shoot 500 to 800 yards till then, and that Uni Dial has me intriuged. I like the idea of it instead of a dedicated caliber/load engraved turret that has to be ordered. Thanks for any input.
Re: Hi-Lux Uni Dial turret scopes?
Never heard of that brand. For years after I could afford "better" stuff I used Tasco World Class 4-16X40. My long range rifle had a Tasco Trajectory 6-24X40 model. It tracked with the best I have used since. My longest shot with it was on a rock chuck feeding straight away presenting a soft ball size target. The 75 grain A-Max centered the rump and exited under the chin. The range was 527 yards.

My first elk was at a ranged 400 yards. The rifle was a semi-custom Short Fat Seven with a Tasco Trajectory 4-16X40. I dialed and the 160 grain partition took out the arteries at the top of the heart.

I think each one cost less than a hundred bucks.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Re: Hi-Lux Uni Dial turret scopes?
The only experience I have had with Hi Lux was with one of their 2.5X Lyman replicas I bought for a 1903 Springfield A4. It may not be a fair comparison, but based on the quality and performance of my particular scope, I would be skeptical.
__________________

"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
