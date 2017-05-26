Hi-Lux Uni Dial turret scopes? Anyone have one, or used one? Just curious if it does the job, or if i should look at other budget scopes? Just got a ruger 6.5 creedmoor, and im on a tight budget for the time being, but will be getting higher end scope in a few months. just looking for something that will allow me to shoot 500 to 800 yards till then, and that Uni Dial has me intriuged. I like the idea of it instead of a dedicated caliber/load engraved turret that has to be ordered. Thanks for any input.