help with rings for new scope
  #1  
12-29-2016, 02:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 81
help with rings for new scope
I just purchased a Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 for my .300 win mag, which is a Rem700 Long Range model that is bone stock as of right now, though I do have a Timney sitting in my closet waiting to be installed as well as a Leupold 1-piece Mark 4 Picatinny base with 15moa slope.

What rings do I get? Vortex has three sets available for the 35mm tube- heights are .95", 1.0", and 1.25" from base to center of tube.

I realize with this scope I may not need that 15moa base- should I ditch that for another without any slope built in? Still, I am unsure which ring height to order, or if I should look outside of Vortex for the rings- my options at 35mm are limited but I'm open to suggestions.

Thank you in advance for the help!
    #2  
    12-29-2016, 02:43 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Location: East of the Peak, Colorado
    Posts: 11
    Re: help with rings for new scope
    I have on order from Bud's a 700 LR in a 7mm Mag and had the same challenge. I would have liked to wait for the gun to arrive and then fit the rail and rings onsite. But I am impatient......

    I ordered the Weaver Multi-Slot Base 20MOA and then I ordered the Weaver 30mm 6 hole tactical Medium height rings for my Vortex 6.5-20x44.

    I was told by another 700 LR owner that he could have used the low rings, but the medium rings allow for more clearance from the Base, allowing the scope to be move close to the eye for more comfort.

    Since you have a 50mm objective, maybe you want the High rings.
      #3  
    12-29-2016, 03:18 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2011
    Posts: 175
    Re: help with rings for new scope
    Running a NXS 5-25x50 on a Rem 700 LA Sendero contour barrel in TPS super low rings with a TPS 0 MOA base. Have a little over an 1/8 inch clearance. Hope this helps.
