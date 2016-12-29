help with rings for new scope I just purchased a Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 for my .300 win mag, which is a Rem700 Long Range model that is bone stock as of right now, though I do have a Timney sitting in my closet waiting to be installed as well as a Leupold 1-piece Mark 4 Picatinny base with 15moa slope.



What rings do I get? Vortex has three sets available for the 35mm tube- heights are .95", 1.0", and 1.25" from base to center of tube.



I realize with this scope I may not need that 15moa base- should I ditch that for another without any slope built in? Still, I am unsure which ring height to order, or if I should look outside of Vortex for the rings- my options at 35mm are limited but I'm open to suggestions.



Thank you in advance for the help!