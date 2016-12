Re: Help with range finder For the distances you mentioned they would probably all work. The only one mentioned that I have experience with is the sig 2000. I do like it. It is small enough to easily pack seems to be fairly clear. Ranges out to the 1000 yd. plus on game and have ranges trees, rocks etc at over 2300 yds. Sig is coming out with a couple new models. Might be worth looking at. On the 2000 there seems to some good deals showing up. Good luck.