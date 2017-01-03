Help making an optics buy dicision I have posted requests here for help in choosing a scope and got some great info back. After many hours poring over data and info I am leaning strongly towards the fallowing scope:

SWFA SS 3-15x42 SFP Mil-Quad scope.



My reasons for placing this scope in the lead are it matches my requirements in a scope that it's use is for hunting above all other considerations out to 600 yards maximum on deer and elk.

Those MUST HAVE requirements are:

<>MUST have a low minimum magnification for a wide FOV for close shots under 100 yards.

<>MUST be reasonably small and lite weight.

<>MUST be fast and easy to use.

<>MUST have as uncluttered a view as reasonable to expect

<>Must be SFP

<>Must be under $700

<>This particular SWFA has been reported to have quite good glass and my research indicates SWFA's are very well made scopes.



So what I am looking for from those here more experienced than I are any SIGNIFICANT reasons why I should consider another scope over the SWFA SS 3-15x42, no I have NOT made up my mind just yet so fact based advice will be strongly considered.



I just like the fact that the SS 3-12x42's reticle system affords me multiple aiming points that will get me out to as far as I will EVER wish to shoot at just about anything and still gives me a quite unobstructed view, as well as it meets or exceeds all my other must haves. And it's a MIL-QUAD reticle system makes sense to me. I am however, ABSOLUTELY committed to spending as much time shooting to become proficient at 600 yards as is required, besides time with my family there are VERY few things I enjoy more than shooting and hunting.



I should add my entire long range shooting will be based off using an equally high quality LRF to confirm range to target before I do anything else.



Thanks for all the great help to date as this purchase is more important IMHO than was that of my LR rifle. But all responders please bear in mind I simply CAN NOT afford to go above $700 and that's going to be little painful as it is.



DJ.