Hands on experience Tango 4 6-24x50mm
03-03-2017, 08:32 AM
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Punxsutawney, PA
Posts: 1
Hands on experience Tango 4 6-24x50mm
I was seeing if anyone had any hands on experience will the Sig Sauer Tango 4 6-24x50mm? I am looking to see what you think of the clarity compared to other scopes. If do have any experience with the tango 4 6-24x50mm please say what scope you are comparing it with.

I would definitely like to know if you had any experience with the tango 4 6-24x50mm and vortex viper PST 6-24x50mm/ Gen II PST 5-25x50mm. That only is if you had some experience with both these scopes.

I also want to see what you think of the reticle in the tango 4 6-24x50mm.

Well I hope to hear back from some of you guys here soon. Thanks and have a good day.
