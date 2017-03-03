Hands on experience Tango 4 6-24x50mm I was seeing if anyone had any hands on experience will the Sig Sauer Tango 4 6-24x50mm? I am looking to see what you think of the clarity compared to other scopes. If do have any experience with the tango 4 6-24x50mm please say what scope you are comparing it with.



I would definitely like to know if you had any experience with the tango 4 6-24x50mm and vortex viper PST 6-24x50mm/ Gen II PST 5-25x50mm. That only is if you had some experience with both these scopes.



I also want to see what you think of the reticle in the tango 4 6-24x50mm.



Well I hope to hear back from some of you guys here soon. Thanks and have a good day.