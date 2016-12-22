     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page FS Bush Elite 6500 4.5x30
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

FS Bush Elite 6500 4.5x30
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 06:49 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 30
FS Bush Elite 6500 4.5x30
Have an as new 6500 elite. fine duplex. Been mounted but never in field just to range once. No marks scratches etc or ring marks. Bought new in 2013/14. First 500 bucks gets it.

posted in the wrong spot sorry
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Bush Elite 6500 4.5x30-img_7930.jpg   FS Bush Elite 6500 4.5x30-img_7931.jpg  

Last edited by Tesoro; 12-22-2016 at 07:30 PM.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « SIG Kilo 2400 with Applied Ballistics!! | The Search for the Best Scope »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:46 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC