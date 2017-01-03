Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer Quote: Barrelnut Originally Posted by Darton, you have the concept backwards. With FFP, the reticle is smaller than SFP at low magnification and the reticle is typically larger than a SFP reticle at high magnification.



That said. This question is like asking someone who they liked for president last year! Peoples devotions to one type or the other run deep.



Which is best for you would depend on the type of shooting you do. I you like to use the reticle for holdover on long shots that are often quicker shots, and don't use the scope much for close range in low light conditions, a FFP would probably be kinda nice. A lot of the "Precision Rifle" shooters like them because they have time constraints.



SFP works great at low magnification in low light because the reticle is often easier to see. The reticle also doesn't cover as much of the target a high magnification due the fact that the reticle is not usually as thick at higher magnifications. Though neither would obscure the vitals at 600 yards or whatever. The SFP would allow for more precise aiming though. Like they say: aim small miss small.



I prefer SFP. It is easier on my eyes and my eyes can find it quicker thru the scope. Lots of FFP proponents say that the reticle MOA substitutions are only accurate at highest magnification on SFP scopes. This is hog wash. I have a 6-24 Vortex PST

I planned on using the substitutions on the SFWA's vertical cross hair as POI at what ever range they happen to correspond with. Now I know that with a SFP scope this is at least somewhat affected by what ever power setting the scope is at other than maximum or what ever power setting the scope's subs are calibrated for. I'm guessing that at lower then max power the values in MOA, MIL Dot, Mil Quad or what ever that the subs are change in proportion to the reduction of power.



If this is as indeed a true statement, doesn't this add another set of computations you would have to figure out for and have a cheat sheet available to use the scope effectively at other than the dedicated power that the subs of SFP scope are set for, there by adding at least some additional complication in using the SFP scopes substitutions aiming points? or am I over complicating/thinking things.