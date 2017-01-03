Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page FFP VS SFP need a answer
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

FFP VS SFP need a answer
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-01-2017, 02:15 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 45
FFP VS SFP need a answer
I need a simple answer concerning FFP reticles VS SFP reticles. I am planning on buying a SWFA SS 3-15x42 and need a question answered. I have heard that a FFP scopes reticle can be to big at lower magnifications and to small at higher magnifications and as such pose problems making shots on game under commonly encounter shooting conditions.
I am concerned because I have read this repeatedly and all I have ever owned or used is SFP scopes.

Thanks,
DJ.

BTW, I did do a SFP VS FFP search here and came up with nothing.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-01-2017, 02:55 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 45
Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer
Did a second search and came up with more than enough information to NOT help me in choosing.

I really only have one question:
Bottom line is this will a SWFA FFP scope's MIL-QUAD reticle obscure a deer/elk's vital area enough to possibly prevent shots in low light conditions at it's lower magnifications between 3-5x and be to small to see in low light or other conditions at magnifications above 10x.

I did read an excellent article from here that strongly advises FFP for hunters and gives excellent reasons as to why, but I would like some first had experiences to help in my decision making. I will not be able to do a evaluation of FFP or SFP prior to buying, so I need experienced input. Please bear in mind this scope will be used ONLY for hunting deer/antelope and elk not small game or varmints ever.

Lastly I will limiting my range to 600 yards due to a host of reasons chief among them is bullet performance at 600 yards.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-01-2017, 03:32 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 46
Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer
I have a 3-15 SS mil quad on an AR10 and it's great for the cost. For my uses I do not find the reticle too small at 3 x to make a shot at early light. I also would have no problem using it at 15x for 600 yds. The issue really comes in on making hits on small target say prairie dogs and ground hogs at long ranges closer to 1k yds while using high X scopes such as the 5-20 version.

For the uses stated the 3-15 SS should be great for you.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-01-2017, 03:40 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,121
Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer
Darton, you have the concept backwards. With FFP, the reticle is smaller than SFP at low magnification and the reticle is typically larger than a SFP reticle at high magnification.

That said. This question is like asking someone who they liked for president last year! Peoples devotions to one type or the other run deep.

Which is best for you would depend on the type of shooting you do. I you like to use the reticle for holdover on long shots that are often quicker shots, and don't use the scope much for close range in low light conditions, a FFP would probably be kinda nice. A lot of the "Precision Rifle" shooters like them because they have time constraints.

SFP works great at low magnification in low light because the reticle is often easier to see. The reticle also doesn't cover as much of the target a high magnification due the fact that the reticle is not usually as thick at higher magnifications. Though neither would obscure the vitals at 600 yards or whatever. The SFP would allow for more precise aiming though. Like they say: aim small miss small.

I prefer SFP. It is easier on my eyes and my eyes can find it quicker thru the scope. Lots of FFP proponents say that the reticle MOA substitutions are only accurate at highest magnification on SFP scopes. This is hog wash. I have a 6-24 Vortex PST
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-01-2017, 03:46 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 45
Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer
M/A
Thanks for the reply. My only concern is this. I killed my biggest bull elk a beautiful near perfectly symectrical 340" class 6x6 by stalking him in VERY VERY heavy dark timber in the early morning less than an hour after first light and I had to make a very quick shot once I got a clear shot on him while he was moving at max 60 yards. My concern is if I find myself in a similar situation again with a bull or big buck in heavy low light heavy timber I might not be able to find and line up the cross hairs on the animal quick enough.

Per your experience I now know my fears are unwarranted.

Thanks,
DJ.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-01-2017, 04:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 45
Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer
Quote:
Originally Posted by Barrelnut View Post
Darton, you have the concept backwards. With FFP, the reticle is smaller than SFP at low magnification and the reticle is typically larger than a SFP reticle at high magnification.

That said. This question is like asking someone who they liked for president last year! Peoples devotions to one type or the other run deep.

Which is best for you would depend on the type of shooting you do. I you like to use the reticle for holdover on long shots that are often quicker shots, and don't use the scope much for close range in low light conditions, a FFP would probably be kinda nice. A lot of the "Precision Rifle" shooters like them because they have time constraints.

SFP works great at low magnification in low light because the reticle is often easier to see. The reticle also doesn't cover as much of the target a high magnification due the fact that the reticle is not usually as thick at higher magnifications. Though neither would obscure the vitals at 600 yards or whatever. The SFP would allow for more precise aiming though. Like they say: aim small miss small.

I prefer SFP. It is easier on my eyes and my eyes can find it quicker thru the scope. Lots of FFP proponents say that the reticle MOA substitutions are only accurate at highest magnification on SFP scopes. This is hog wash. I have a 6-24 Vortex PST
Thanks for the reply Barrelnut,
I planned on using the substitutions on the SFWA's vertical cross hair as POI at what ever range they happen to correspond with. Now I know that with a SFP scope this is at least somewhat affected by what ever power setting the scope is at other than maximum or what ever power setting the scope's subs are calibrated for. I'm guessing that at lower then max power the values in MOA, MIL Dot, Mil Quad or what ever that the subs are change in proportion to the reduction of power.

If this is as indeed a true statement, doesn't this add another set of computations you would have to figure out for and have a cheat sheet available to use the scope effectively at other than the dedicated power that the subs of SFP scope are set for, there by adding at least some additional complication in using the SFP scopes substitutions aiming points? or am I over complicating/thinking things.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-01-2017, 04:28 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 46
Re: FFP VS SFP need a answer
If you decide to go SFP, most ballistic apps will compute the drops at various powers. If I did such on say a 3-15 I would have small laminated drop charts for say 3, 8 and 15x. I make laminated range cards for all of my guns and keep them in the binocular harness on my chest. I leave the scope on low power while hunting and if I had a SFP, I would memorize that chart sir probably 3x as if I need to crank it up I likely have time to consult my charts and make the adjustment.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« Newcon 1500 best sub $400 LRF? | Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC