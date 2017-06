Re: Fake Nightforce nxs? Looks legit in the picture. I haven't heard of anybody getting an imitation NF but I guess it could happen. I would look carefully at the reticle to make sure it matches up with the NF design, and check the zero stop. A cheap knock off would likely not have that feature. Another good test would be to pick up a brick in one hand and the scope in the other. If they weigh the same its most likely an authentic Nightforce scope.