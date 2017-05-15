Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



"european turret" vs moa
05-15-2017, 02:59 AM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Belgium
Posts: 1
"european turret" vs moa
Hello!
I am totally new to this forum and I seek a bit of info:
I have european scopes (swar / zeiss..) witch state for example:
1cm/100m per click. can I presume that the elevation per click evolves
further like 1,5cm/150m per click - 2cm/200m pc - 3cm/300m pc - 0,5cm/50m pc....
and calculate thus the amount of clicks needed to compensate for the drop of the bullet
at a given distance?

For example: zeroed at 100m my bullet drops 39cm at 300m
the turret says 1cm/100m
Is it correct to adjust 13 clicks up?
(3cm/300m pc for 39cm = 13?)

In short: How does the clicks work on a european scope?

Thanks in advance!

Filip
Belgium
