"european turret" vs moa Hello!

I am totally new to this forum and I seek a bit of info:

I have european scopes (swar / zeiss..) witch state for example:

1cm/100m per click. can I presume that the elevation per click evolves

further like 1,5cm/150m per click - 2cm/200m pc - 3cm/300m pc - 0,5cm/50m pc....

and calculate thus the amount of clicks needed to compensate for the drop of the bullet

at a given distance?



For example: zeroed at 100m my bullet drops 39cm at 300m

the turret says 1cm/100m

Is it correct to adjust 13 clicks up?

(3cm/300m pc for 39cm = 13?)



In short: How does the clicks work on a european scope?



Thanks in advance!



Filip

Belgium