"european turret" vs moa
Hello!
I am totally new to this forum and I seek a bit of info:
I have european scopes (swar / zeiss..) witch state for example:
1cm/100m per click. can I presume that the elevation per click evolves
further like 1,5cm/150m per click - 2cm/200m pc - 3cm/300m pc - 0,5cm/50m pc....
and calculate thus the amount of clicks needed to compensate for the drop of the bullet
at a given distance?
For example: zeroed at 100m my bullet drops 39cm at 300m
the turret says 1cm/100m
Is it correct to adjust 13 clicks up?
(3cm/300m pc for 39cm = 13?)
In short: How does the clicks work on a european scope?
Thanks in advance!
Filip
Belgium