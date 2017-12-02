Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Eliminator 3 or other with turrets?
02-12-2017
So I got my dad a ER Shaw with all the stuff he's always wanted in a rifle. He's never had anything but old factory stuff from 30 years ago. So it should be a big upgrade. My brother and I are slowly moving to bigger and better every year. So my dad wants to start to play. So I got him a 6.5 creed to shoot steel at longer range and it's easier on his shoulder for hunting than his 300 wm. He only take 300 yard shots max.

So with this new rifle he wants to move out a bit. He's never turned turrets so I thought the Burris would be the ticket, but I'm worried the glass isn't that good. So I started thinking a nice scope z5 or comparable and get custom turrets with say 50 yard increments. Then he could range and dial to that distance max around 600 yards dial to said distance and shoot? I'm just not sure the Burris I know he would use because of how easy it is. What are your thoughts? Any help will be appreciated.
