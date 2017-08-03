Elevation adjustment mounts

I've always wanted a Swarovski Z6 5x30 x50mm scope,but I noticed that it has a small elevation range of 43 MOA . They have two reticles BRX and BRH that have sub lines and windage marks. Is maxing out the elevation and using the sublines the only way I can reach way out in concert with the online ballistic program that Swarovski has on their web page. ?or Are there Elevation adjustment mounts that can compensate for scope that have little adjustment range ?

