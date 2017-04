Re: Economic Scope for Dial Up Shooting Quote: BLOODHOUND BRO Originally Posted by I'm looking to go to dial up doping on my next scope, but I'd like to stay somewhere around $1000 dollar mark. Does anybody have any recommendations regarding the accuracy and consistency of the click size for some of the more economic scope options (vortex, leupold, zeiss, etc). Obviously Nightforce and Schmidt & Bender are consistent, but I can't afford that.



Thanks in advance,



Check out Bryan Litz in the vid below. He explains how to do a "tall target test" to figure out any error the scope may have.



The tall target test also test repeatability of the scope.



YouTube (Short URL) I have had excellent results with Vortex and Zeiss in the price range mentioned. A lot of scopes will not track 100% perfectly. IE they might be 2% off at 30 MOA. Since most folks use an app these days for a dialing solution, some apps have the ability to enter a correction value for any built in error that the scope dials. Applied Ballistics has this capability.Check out Bryan Litz in the vid below. He explains how to do a "tall target test" to figure out any error the scope may have.The tall target test also test repeatability of the scope.

