|
Re: Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase
Optics are expensive and not readily available to handle, and that's always stressful.
Added to the stress is the crowing of others either preferring something else, or that have never seen or handled what your looking at.
Such as me, I know nothing of the scope you bought. I do know the stress of ordering high dollar equipment, so that's all I'm talking about.
I believe you will like what you've got when it's here. Forget comparisons to other equipment, and focus on learning all you can on the scope you've bought.
The Mark 4's have been good to me, the VX-6's as well, the Mark 6 will be good for you, and if there are issues use the Leupold Warranty and send it back.
Your going to be fine.
Good Luck!