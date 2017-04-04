Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase
04-04-2017, 03:54 PM
Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase
I am looking for my first Upper tier (to me) scope for my upcoming adventures into longer range shooting. I have a collection of Zeiss conquest, VX3, etc but nothing other than a cheap Bushy with external adjustments. The Mark 6 hits all the marks for me in size/weight, scores well with most in optical quality, has a good warranty and HAS LOCKING TURRETS. I feel this is a feature I really want as a good hunting buddy who is an accomplished hunter and great shot missed a lifetime bull to a turret spinning in the scabbard on a mark 4 recently. I can get the Mark 6 for about 1750 right now which is right about the max my poor arse can spend. I cannot really afford to do this twice but am really worried on what I read as far as quality being hit or miss on them especially in regards to tracking etc. Most negative comments I have read are over at snipers hide. I was going to get the C2 turret and hear it is less of an issue but it is hard to sort through the crap posted on the inter webs. I wish the Burris XTRII had some type of way to secure the turrets because I would pick it up in a second and save some cash. Opinions from those in the know? Thanks
04-04-2017, 05:25 PM
Re: Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase
Optics are expensive and not readily available to handle, and that's always stressful.

Added to the stress is the crowing of others either preferring something else, or that have never seen or handled what your looking at.

Such as me, I know nothing of the scope you bought. I do know the stress of ordering high dollar equipment, so that's all I'm talking about.

I believe you will like what you've got when it's here. Forget comparisons to other equipment, and focus on learning all you can on the scope you've bought.

The Mark 4's have been good to me, the VX-6's as well, the Mark 6 will be good for you, and if there are issues use the Leupold Warranty and send it back.

Your going to be fine.

Good Luck!
04-04-2017, 06:43 PM
Re: Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase
I think you'll be happy with it, I usually think too much into things before I buy but when I order a high end scope I'm usually impressed when it shows up. I'm not sure of your max range but if locking turrets is your number one concern (it's important to me too) there are a few other options. I just ordered a vx6hd for my brother, they have a two rotation zerostop set up with a locking button on the turrets. I think it's 38 minutes travel with the Zerostop if I remember right. It'll be here Thursday, I can report an opinion after I've handled it if it helps. Also, I have a conquest hd5 with the locking turrets, only 17 minute travel with the zerostop installed but those locking turrets are nice! I like them anyway and they can be had for a fair price, I think the glass in them is underrated too for what it's worth. Good luck with your decision.
