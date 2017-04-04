Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase I am looking for my first Upper tier (to me) scope for my upcoming adventures into longer range shooting. I have a collection of Zeiss conquest, VX3, etc but nothing other than a cheap Bushy with external adjustments. The Mark 6 hits all the marks for me in size/weight, scores well with most in optical quality, has a good warranty and HAS LOCKING TURRETS. I feel this is a feature I really want as a good hunting buddy who is an accomplished hunter and great shot missed a lifetime bull to a turret spinning in the scabbard on a mark 4 recently. I can get the Mark 6 for about 1750 right now which is right about the max my poor arse can spend. I cannot really afford to do this twice but am really worried on what I read as far as quality being hit or miss on them especially in regards to tracking etc. Most negative comments I have read are over at snipers hide. I was going to get the C2 turret and hear it is less of an issue but it is hard to sort through the crap posted on the inter webs. I wish the Burris XTRII had some type of way to secure the turrets because I would pick it up in a second and save some cash. Opinions from those in the know? Thanks