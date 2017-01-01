driving myself crazy with scope selection, help!



i recently placed an order for my first custom build and while all those details are now ironed out - - its on to the scope i will be putting on this rig. it will be 100% a 'hunting rifle', i will not be using it for bench rest competitions or anything along those lines (although i might partake in the occasional / recreational PRS type thing)



what i am struggling with is the "ideal magnification", which i know is subjective. my rifle will be chambered in 300WM and the farthest i can shoot here in Minnesota is 1000 yards, so that is where i am going to cap myself for obvious reasons on shooting in the field.



i feel like i have pretty basic criteria that should make my decision easy, but i keep second guessing myself. i need SFP, MOA adjustments, zero stop, not Leupold. budget around $2500-2750 including rings/mounts.



so far i have been looking hard at NF, in particular the ATACR in 5-25, 4-16 or the NXS G7. the Swaro X5 and March. all of these scopes have pros and cons - - be it, ED glass, 34mm tube vs 30mm etc and they cover a wide array of magnification ranges.



so after this long winded ramble, i guess what i am trying to solicit is your real world experience from you all that have shot and hunted long(er) ranges than i have and what you feel is the best option (again, i know this depends on 1,000,000 different factors and everyone see's everything differently) i keep going back and forth - is longer mag range on the 5-25 ATACR worth the 56mm bell or the 50mm bell with a lower mag range? go with the G7 with a little lower quality glass, but get a 30mm tube with 50mm bell, longer mag range than the 4-16 ATACR? the Swaro 3.5-18 seems to be right in the middle of it all, but does it hold up as well as the NF ie tracking etc? (i have read Len's review). March fits it all as well, but i have heard mixed reviews about warranty work/service through bullets.com - - the 20% off deal is awfully appealing though.



