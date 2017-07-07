Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Digiscoping help???
Unread 07-07-2017, 07:03 PM
Digiscoping help???
Ok so mule deer season is approaching and I will start going scouting here next weekend. I bought a new Razor 27-60x85 spotter and thought I was pretty well ready. Thinking I was ready to go my buddy piped up today and asked if I had everything I needed to do some digiscoping when we go scouting???
Well honestly I had not even thought about it.... SO now I want to get setup by next weekend if at all possible.
My question is this..........whats the best small and affordable route I can go to start out? I already have a pretty good scope, so camera and adapter is all I really need I think.
Just looking for a descent point and shoot that is small and light and a descent mount. Looks like a lot of people like the Canon G9X? Thats a little more than I would like to spend if there is a suitable option out there for less money, IF NOT, I will just get the G9X and be done with it.........Thanks for the help.
  #2  
Unread 07-07-2017, 07:55 PM
Re: Digiscoping help???
You can get a digiscope adapter for most smartphones. Then you can even do video and see vapor trails when you are shooting and cool stuff like that. Works well enough for me.
https://jet.com/product/detail/09215...f-0de530f91e3c
  #3  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:17 PM
Re: Digiscoping help???
I have a HookUpz Universal self centering for my I-phone. Got it last fall for an Az Strip trophy mule deer hunt. I have some awesome video of several 200"+ bucks. Used it through a 80mm spotter on the biggest muley I have ever seen. Videoed him at about 200yds just before dark on the day before the hunt started. The video turned out quite well. I think I paid $70 or so shipped, but it hooks up so quickly and self centers very well for great pics. BTW we never saw him again.
  #4  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:22 PM
Re: Digiscoping help???
Don't get railed in on keeping up with the other guy . Just because your mate does it does not mean you have to , if it don't suite you or your pocket at the time. So you take a photo of the big trophie that you may never see again ? Gee that will make you feel good every time you see the photo of the one that got away !
  #5  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:39 PM
Re: Digiscoping help???
Originally Posted by Bullet bumper
Don't get railed in on keeping up with the other guy . Just because your mate does it does not mean you have to , if it don't suite you or your pocket at the time. So you take a photo of the big trophie that you may never see again ? Gee that will make you feel good every time you see the photo of the one that got away !
I really enjoyed helping my friend who drew the tag for this hunt. Not drawing a tag for this hunt allowed me to glass all day. You are entitled to your opinions, but it's not all about the killing.
Unread 07-08-2017, 12:55 AM
Re: Digiscoping help???
Originally Posted by Dosh
.......I really enjoyed helping my friend who drew the tag for this hunt. Not drawing a tag for this hunt allowed me to glass all day........
It adds an element of reality to the one that got away.
