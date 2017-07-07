Digiscoping help???

Just looking for a descent point and shoot that is small and light and a descent mount. Looks like a lot of people like the Canon G9X? Thats a little more than I would like to spend if there is a suitable option out there for less money, IF NOT, I will just get the G9X and be done with it.........Thanks for the help. Ok so mule deer season is approaching and I will start going scouting here next weekend. I bought a new Razor 27-60x85 spotter and thought I was pretty well ready. Thinking I was ready to go my buddy piped up today and asked if I had everything I needed to do some digiscoping when we go scouting???Well honestly I had not even thought about it....SO now I want to get setup by next weekend if at all possible.My question is this..........whats the best small and affordable route I can go to start out? I already have a pretty good scope, so camera and adapter is all I really need I think.Just looking for a descent point and shoot that is small and light and a descent mount. Looks like a lot of people like the Canon G9X? Thats a little more than I would like to spend if there is a suitable option out there for less money, IF NOT, I will just get the G9X and be done with it.........Thanks for the help.