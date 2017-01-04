Did I just make a mistake?

Was discussing (over the phone) my latest scope purchase that I am awaiting the arrival of with a friend and he told me I should really read the postings he saved from multiple hunting websites detailing how Leupolds quality control has gone down dramatically in the last ten years especially with the VX-III line of scopes.
The problems with the VX3 and as well as other model line of scopes were they failed to hold zero or in the case of their CDS scopes return to zero.
These weren't your typical "I heard from a friend of a friend of a friends 3rd cousin twice removed" type of opinions these were guys posting links to other websites populated by long range specialist marksman like this one claiming Leupold had began out sourcing the scope erector parts to the Chinese with the Rifleman line of scopes and made so much money they decided to fallow suit with their upper tear models like the VX-III.
According to the posting I read the quality slide began after A person (the name of whom escapes me) who was once in charge at Leupold left and right after his departure his replacement began the out sourcing parts to China and that's also supposedly when the QC at Leupold began to decline.
http://bbs.shootingsportsman.com/sho...1-beware/page5
I researched buy this scope exhaustively but never did it occur to me to do a search on Leupold reliability or quality. I own no less than six older VariX-II Leupolds and after countless thousands of rounds and decades of use not a single problem ever.
The examples sighted of Leupold problems were very well documented and mostly by people like me who own many other Leupold scopes and were very loyal to Leupold.
There was so much well supported and very detailed information describing wide spread Leupold quality problems specifically with their erector systems that it really has me spooked and ready to send back the scope I just bought without even opening it.
I will say all the persons who reported problems with their VX-3's did say Leupold did everything they could to make it right, but no one got their money back just a repaired scope and instances of two or more of the same problems with these VX-3's scopes were quite common.
Now I am smart enough to know one doesn't believe 1 or 2 or even 10 negative post about any product, but these posts were large in number authored by persons who used their full names and sighted names of persons they dealt with at Leupold as well as links to other similar websites that specialize in long range shooting, tactical or bench rest disciplines. They also included precise descriptions of the parts of the scope that had failed and been described in Leupolds list of repairs that was returned to them with the scope, again almost all of the failed parts were with the scopes erector systems.
We have all seen the quality at Remington and Marlin as well as other firearm manufacturers suffer recently, so I don't doubt anything any more and the hunting target shooting optics market is getting incredibly competitive and I'm reasonably certain Leupold has lost a significant portion of a market they once dominated.
I did manage to post a link to one website of 7 pages detailing this alleged quality issue.
So what have all of you heard?