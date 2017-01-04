Did I just make a mistake? View First Unread Display Modes 1 04-01-2017, 09:13 PM DartonJager Bronze Member Join Date: Apr 2016 Posts: 85 Did I just make a mistake?



The problems with the VX3 and as well as other model line of scopes were they failed to hold zero or in the case of their CDS scopes return to zero.



These weren't your typical "I heard from a friend of a friend of a friends 3rd cousin twice removed" type of opinions these were guys posting links to other websites populated by long range specialist marksman like this one claiming Leupold had began out sourcing the scope erector parts to the Chinese with the Rifleman line of scopes and made so much money they decided to fallow suit with their upper tear models like the VX-III.



According to the posting I read the quality slide began after A person (the name of whom escapes me) who was once in charge at Leupold left and right after his departure his replacement began the out sourcing parts to China and that's also supposedly when the QC at Leupold began to decline.

I researched buy this scope exhaustively but never did it occur to me to do a search on Leupold reliability or quality. I own no less than six older VariX-II Leupolds and after countless thousands of rounds and decades of use not a single problem ever.



The examples sighted of Leupold problems were very well documented and mostly by people like me who own many other Leupold scopes and were very loyal to Leupold.



There was so much well supported and very detailed information describing wide spread Leupold quality problems specifically with their erector systems that it really has me spooked and ready to send back the scope I just bought without even opening it.



I will say all the persons who reported problems with their VX-3's did say Leupold did everything they could to make it right, but no one got their money back just a repaired scope and instances of two or more of the same problems with these VX-3's scopes were quite common.



Now I am smart enough to know one doesn't believe 1 or 2 or even 10 negative post about any product, but these posts were large in number authored by persons who used their full names and sighted names of persons they dealt with at Leupold as well as links to other similar websites that specialize in long range shooting, tactical or bench rest disciplines. They also included precise descriptions of the parts of the scope that had failed and been described in Leupolds list of repairs that was returned to them with the scope, again almost all of the failed parts were with the scopes erector systems.



We have all seen the quality at Remington and Marlin as well as other firearm manufacturers suffer recently, so I don't doubt anything any more and the hunting target shooting optics market is getting incredibly competitive and I'm reasonably certain Leupold has lost a significant portion of a market they once dominated.



I did manage to post a link to one website of 7 pages detailing this alleged quality issue.



As far as quality overall, leupold is pretty good in my book. Not great, but good. Things do slip by their QC, as with any company. They will generally fix what you have issues with though!



There are some issues with canted reticles that are quite common, and I have personally seen a few.



I have had a few vx3 and a vxl. Both models were fine, but I did manage to break both models a couple times. 50 bmg shooting, dropping on a hunt etc, and a couple issues that I do not think were my fault.



ALL THAT SAID, Leupold did right by me and stood by their product and warranty.



I have a couple mark 4 ert scopes as well as a mark 6. They are all excellent, and if I have an issue I am sure it will be taken care of. 3 04-01-2017, 11:05 PM DartonJager Bronze Member Join Date: Apr 2016 Posts: 85 Re: Did I just make a mistake? Well I have been reading a very large amount of posts now dating back to at least 2010 concerning Leupold's erector and canted reticle problems are as it turns out rather common. These are posts where the author sates their name and gives great detail about the issue of their scope either loosing zero, failing to adjust after turning the adjustment nobs unless the rifle is fired, or the scope adjustment seizes and wont return to zero. To make me even more worried many of these persons experienced the same problems multiple times with the same scope.



The scope I am awaiting delivery of is going to be going on my most important hunts, some in the case of AZ and UT elk hunts, once in my life. Based on all this negative press about Leupolds, and there has been ALOT of it, I'm going to send the scope back when I get it.



A warranty is not worth it's wait in elk droppings on a Utah mountain side 1400 miles from home. I will do what so many here advised in the first place. Will buy a SWFA SS 3-15x42, develop a cheat sheet for my stock master how to use it, and put my mind at ease.

