crash course in dialing your shot Aright as the heading implies can anyone give me a crash course in dialing up a scope and using a mil/mil reticle and turret?



I think I know how to get started but want to be sure and not waste a bunch of rounds getting on paper at a distance.



I'm a little more familiar with moa but went with mil/mil because I understand how to use it to calculate distance and thought it would be pretty simple to use for such.



But what I'm not familiar with yet is what a mil =, like if I need to move the reticle 5" up how many clicks is that for a .1mil/click turret?



How do I use a ballistics program such as jbm



Thanks in advance for the help getting me started