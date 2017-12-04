|
crash course in dialing your shot
Aright as the heading implies can anyone give me a crash course in dialing up a scope and using a mil/mil reticle and turret?
I think I know how to get started but want to be sure and not waste a bunch of rounds getting on paper at a distance.
I'm a little more familiar with moa but went with mil/mil because I understand how to use it to calculate distance and thought it would be pretty simple to use for such.
But what I'm not familiar with yet is what a mil =, like if I need to move the reticle 5" up how many clicks is that for a .1mil/click turret?
How do I use a ballistics program such as jbm
Thanks in advance for the help getting me started