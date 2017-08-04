Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Could this be true?
04-08-2017, 06:31 PM
Could this be true?
Saw this today while browsing, is it possible to have a $239 American-made scope with these options
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Could this be true?-img_1401.jpg  
04-08-2017, 08:32 PM
Re: Could this be true?
Don't see why it can't. Bushnell has a really been good at offering decent stuff for a price worth trying it out. Good for them. Plus

MERICA!!
