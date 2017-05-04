Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Correcting For Parallax On A Scope W/O Parallax Knob
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Correcting For Parallax On A Scope W/O Parallax Knob
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 01:48 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 670
Correcting For Parallax On A Scope W/O Parallax Knob
I was shooting at 600 yards with a VX-6 2-12x42 and had a lot of parallax when moving my head back and forth. The scope is set to be parallax free at 150 yards. I got two different groups trying two techniques; normal cheek weld and 2nd to pull my head back giving more eye relief and centering the exit pupil in the center of the eyepiece. What is the "proper" way to deal with this ? Other than sending the scope back to have it adjusted further out.
Thanks
__________________
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Vortex/Celestron high magnificaton binocular help.. | Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC