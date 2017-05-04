Correcting For Parallax On A Scope W/O Parallax Knob I was shooting at 600 yards with a VX-6 2-12x42 and had a lot of parallax when moving my head back and forth. The scope is set to be parallax free at 150 yards. I got two different groups trying two techniques; normal cheek weld and 2nd to pull my head back giving more eye relief and centering the exit pupil in the center of the eyepiece. What is the "proper" way to deal with this ? Other than sending the scope back to have it adjusted further out.

Thanks

__________________