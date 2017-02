Can the Leupold Custom shop do this. . .???? I have a VX-6 3-18x50 and I'm wanting a Mark 4 6.5-20x50 M5 FFP with TMR reticle. Is it possible for the Custom Shop at Leupold to change the focal plane from second to first? I know they can do the reticle, just not sure about the rest. I'm also on the fence to just buy the Mark 4 and sell the VX-6. . .decisions decisions! I tried calling the custom shop already, but they're closed for the day. Any input? Thank you.