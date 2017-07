Bushnell Fusion LRF question

I have Bushnell Fusion 1 Mile ARC 10 x 42 binoculars.



They have "Bow Mode" with angle compensation for tree stand hunters.



BUT it appears they nave NO angle compensation for "Rifle Mode" hold readings but do have a degree readout for the angle.



Is this correct? Bushnell Cust. Svc. people give me different answers!



Eric B.

