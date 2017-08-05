Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Burris XTR signature
Unread 05-08-2017, 02:31 PM
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 18
Burris XTR signature
With Burris XTR signature with plastic inserts do I need a 20 MOA base for a 308 rifle or a 0 MOA is ok? The total elevation adjustment range on my scope is 80 MOA.
Unread 05-08-2017, 03:38 PM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,657
Re: Burris XTR signature
Originally Posted by Buster95 View Post
With Burris XTR signature with plastic inserts do I need a 20 MOA base for a 308 rifle or a 0 MOA is ok? The total elevation adjustment range on my scope is 80 MOA.
IIWY, I'd go with 20 MOA even if your scope has enough internal adjustment for best resolution at LR/ELRs.
