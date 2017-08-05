Re: Burris XTR signature Quote: Buster95 Originally Posted by With Burris XTR signature with plastic inserts do I need a 20 MOA base for a 308 rifle or a 0 MOA is ok? The total elevation adjustment range on my scope is 80 MOA. IIWY, I'd go with 20 MOA even if your scope has enough internal adjustment for best resolution at LR/ELRs.



