Burris XTR ii vs Leupold VX3i vs Leupold MK4 I have a 6.5 creedmoor that I will use for target shooting and some hunting. I am looking at the Burris XTR ii 8-40x50mm for the F class reticle, the Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50 CDS with the wind plex reticle, and the Leupold MK4 LR 6.5-20x50 with the TS29x1 reticle. I have been looking at the 3 a lot. They all have great reviews the burris seems cram packed with features and the VX-3i best for the lowest price and the MK4 up there with the burris. I am wanting to be as accurate as possible out as far as I can target shooting say 1000yds or so and hunting I would want to be able to take varmints and deer out to say 700yds or so. Any input one these 3 scopes or others is greatly appreciated. This will be my first higher end scope over $320 or so and over 14x I could really use so wisdom bestowed upon me from you guys! haha Thanks in advance for the input.