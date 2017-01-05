Burris Veracity Turret Question I have a Burris Veracity 2-10 scope that Burris sent as a warranty replacement to a signature series that fogged. I purchased a custom turret for the scope to match my load data and it works awesome! My problem is that when I turn the turret it only adjusts to 450 yards then the pin hits the end of the track. I can't figure out how to set the zero stop on it so that I can get more than a quarter of a turn on the turret. The directions on the website don't match my turret knobs, guessing website not updated. Any help would be awesome. If I could a just a full turn from 200 yard zero on my turret I would be pumped.



